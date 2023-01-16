Critics Choice Awards 2023: lista completa de ganadores

Brendan Fraser y Cate Blanchett fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche en los Critics Choice Awards por sus actuaciones en “The Whale” de Darren Aronofsky y “Tar” de Todd Field.

Otorgados por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA), los Critics Choice Awards 2023 anuncio su lista de ganadores en esta edición 2023.

A continuación la lista completa:

Critics Choice Awards 2023

Mejor película

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
  • “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganadora
  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
  • “RRR” (Variance Films)
  • “Tár” (Focus Features)
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
  • Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24) – ganador
  • Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)
  • Bill Nighy – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features) – ganadora
  • Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
  • Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
  • Margot Robbie – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Mejor actor de reparto
  • Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganador
  • Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – ganadora
  • Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Mejor actor o actriz juvenil

  • Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – ganador
  • Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)
  • Jalyn Hall – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
  • Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios)
  • Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)
  • Sadie Sink – “The Whale” (A24)

Mejor elenco

  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) – ganador
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
  • “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Mejor director

  • James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
  • Damien Chazelle – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)
  • Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganadores
  • Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
  • S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR” (Variance Films)

  • Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Mejor guión original

  • Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)
  • Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganador
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)
  • Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)
  • Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – ganadora

Mejor fotografía

  • Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
  • Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)
  • Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – ganador

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – ganadores
  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Mejor edición

  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
  • Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
  • Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganador
  • Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)
  • Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – ganador
  • Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
  • Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
  • Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) – ganador
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • “The Whale” (A24)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) – ganadora
  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • “RRR” (Variance Films)
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor comedia

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – ganadora
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Bros” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
  • “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)
  • “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)

Mejor película animada

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – ganador
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)
  • “Turning Red” (Pixar)
  • “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Mejor película en idioma extranjera

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
  • “Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)
  • “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)
  • “Close” (A24)
  • “Decision to Leave” (Mubi)
  • “RRR” (Variance Films) – ganadora

Mejor canción

  • “Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films) – ganadora
  • “Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
  • “Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)
  • “New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)
Mejor score
  • Michael Giacchino – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
  • Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
  • John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
  • Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features) – ganadora
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Mejor serie de drama

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC) – ganadora
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mejor actor en serie de drama

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) – ganador
  • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
  • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) – ganadora

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

  • Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) – ganador
  • John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
  • Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

  • Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
  • Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) – ganadora
  • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC) – ganadora
  • Barry (HBO)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Better Things (FX)
  • Ghosts (CBS)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Reboot (Hulu)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
  • Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) – ganador
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) – ganadora

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
  • James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – ganador

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
  • Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) – ganadora

Mejor serie limitada

  • The Dropout (Hulu) – ganadora
  • Gaslit (Starz)
  • The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
  • The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Station Eleven (HBO Max)
  • This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
  • Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Mejor película de televisión

  • Fresh (Hulu)
  • Prey (Hulu)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • The Survivor (HBO)
  • Three Months (Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) – ganadora

Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
  • Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) – ganador
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) – ganadora

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
  • Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) – ganador
  • Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
  • Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) – ganadora
  • Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Mejor película animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max) – ganadora
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Undone (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en idioma extranjero

  • 1899 (Netflix)
  • Borgen (Netflix)
  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
  • Garcia! (HBO Max)
  • The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
  • Kleo (Netflix)
  • My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+) – ganadora
  • Tehran (Apple TV+)

Mejor talk show

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – ganadora
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor especial de comedia

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) – ganadora
  • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

