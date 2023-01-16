Critics Choice Awards 2023: lista completa de ganadores

Brendan Fraser y Cate Blanchett fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche en los Critics Choice Awards por sus actuaciones en “The Whale” de Darren Aronofsky y “Tar” de Todd Field.
Otorgados por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA), los Critics Choice Awards 2023 anuncio su lista de ganadores en esta edición 2023.
A continuación la lista completa:
Critics Choice Awards 2023
Mejor película
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganadora
- “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
- “RRR” (Variance Films)
- “Tár” (Focus Features)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24) – ganador
- Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)
- Bill Nighy – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features) – ganadora
- Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
- Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
- Margot Robbie – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganador
- Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – ganadora
- Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
Mejor actor o actriz juvenil
- Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – ganador
- Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)
- Jalyn Hall – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
- Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios)
- Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)
- Sadie Sink – “The Whale” (A24)
Mejor elenco
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) – ganador
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
- “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Mejor director
- James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- Damien Chazelle – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)
- Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganadores
- Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
- S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR” (Variance Films)
Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Mejor guión original
- Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)
- Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganador
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)
Mejor guión adaptado
- Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
- Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)
- Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)
- Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – ganadora
Mejor fotografía
- Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)
- Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – ganador
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – ganadores
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Mejor edición
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – ganador
- Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)
- Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – ganador
- Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
- Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) – ganador
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “The Whale” (A24)
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) – ganadora
- “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “RRR” (Variance Films)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Mejor comedia
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – ganadora
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Bros” (Universal Pictures)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)
- “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)
Mejor película animada
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – ganador
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)
- “Turning Red” (Pixar)
- “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)
Mejor película en idioma extranjera
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)
- “Close” (A24)
- “Decision to Leave” (Mubi)
- “RRR” (Variance Films) – ganadora
Mejor canción
- “Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films) – ganadora
- “Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
- “Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)
- “New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)
Mejor score
- Michael Giacchino – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features) – ganadora
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC) – ganadora
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) – ganador
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) – ganadora
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) – ganador
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) – ganadora
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC) – ganadora
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Better Things (FX)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Reboot (Hulu)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) – ganador
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) – ganadora
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – ganador
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) – ganadora
Mejor serie limitada
- The Dropout (Hulu) – ganadora
- Gaslit (Starz)
- The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Station Eleven (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Mejor película de televisión
- Fresh (Hulu)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) – ganadora
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) – ganador
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) – ganadora
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) – ganador
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) – ganadora
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Mejor película animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max) – ganadora
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Prime Video)
Mejor serie en idioma extranjero
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+) – ganadora
- Tehran (Apple TV+)
Mejor talk show
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – ganadora
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) – ganadora
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)