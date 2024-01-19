Premios BAFTA 2024: Lista completa de Nominados

La Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión ha revelado la lista completa de nominados para los premios BAFTA 2024, cuya ceremonia se llevará a cabo en febrero.

La película “La sociedad de la nieve“, dirigida por el español Juan Antonio Bayona, figura entre las cinco nominadas a la mejor película en habla no inglesa en los premios BAFTA de la Academia del cine británico.

Oppenheimer en la cima

La película ‘Oppenheimer’, dirigida por Christopher Nolan, ha emergido como la favorita para la próxima edición de los premios BAFTA de la academia británica al obtener 13 nominaciones, incluyendo categorías como mejor película, director y actor.

En segundo lugar, con 11 nominaciones, se posiciona la película británica ‘Poor Things’, dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos. Por su parte, la última obra de Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, y la impactante ‘The Zone of Interest’, han logrado nueve candidaturas cada una para estos premios que se entregarán el 18 de febrero.

Aquí: La lista completa de los Premios BAFTA 2024

Mejor película

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Mejor película británica

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama”

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“La sociedad de la nieve”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor documental

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy And The Heron”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor director

Andrew Haigh, por “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, por “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, por “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, por “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, por “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, por “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión adaptado

Andrew Haigh, por “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson, por “American Fiction”

Christopher Nolan, por “Oppenheimer”

Tony McNamara, por “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, por “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión original

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por “Barbie”

David Hemingson, por “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por “Maestro”

Celine Song, por “Past Lives”

Mejor actor

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Mejor actriz

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Mejor actor de reparto

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor banda sonora

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Anthony Willis, “Saltburn”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie”

Jacqueline West, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, “Napoleon”

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

Mejor diseño de producción

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejores efectos visuales especiales

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, “The Creator”

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Napoleon”

Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, “Napoleon”

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, “Oppenheimer”

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

Mejor edición

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Paul Watts, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor fotografía

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor casting

Kahleen Crawford, “All of Us Strangers”

Cynthia Arra, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”

Isabella Odoffin, “How to Have Sex”

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Mejor sonido

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, “Ferrari”

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, “Oppenheimer”

Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor corto animado británico

“Crab Day”

“Visible Mending”

“Wild Summon”

Mejor corto británico

“Festival of Slaps”

“Gorka”

“Jellyfish and Lobster”

“Such A Lovely Day”

“Yellow”

Mejor actor revelación

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

