Oscar 2024: Lista completa de nominados

La mañana de este martes 23 de enero, La Academia de Hollywood ha dado a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 en sus diferentes categorías.

Las nominaciones para la 96ª edición de los premios de la Academia fueron anunciadas en las primeras horas de la mañana en Los Ángeles por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid.

El anuncio que tuvo lugar este martes en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia en Beverly Hills, California, trajo buenas noticias para el público español y elogió los méritos de la película basada en la Tragedia de los Andes de 1973, disponible en la plataforma Netflix.

‘La sociedad de la nieve‘ de Juan Antonio Bayona fue nominada este martes al premio de la Academia de Hollywood a mejor diseño de maquillaje y peluquería. Además, recibió nominación a mejor película internacional.

‘Oppenheimer’ se posiciona como la gran favorita con 13 nominaciones, seguida de ‘Poor Things’ con 11, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ con 10, y ‘Barbie’ con ocho nominaciones.

A continuación, Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:

Best Picture (Mejor Película)

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

The Holdovers

Best Actor (Mejor Actor)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rust

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Annette Benning, Nyad

Best Director (Mejor Director)

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away

A Song For My People

The Fire Inside

Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Best International Feature (Mejor Película Extranjera)

The Zone of Interest (UK)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Io capitano (Italy)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Poor Things

Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)

Poor Things

Napoleon

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Four Daughters

20 Days In Mariupol

To Kill A Tiger

The Eternal Memory

Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)

Golda

Society Of The Snow

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Maestro

Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)

The Zone Of Interest

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Maestro

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024. ¿Ya tienes armada tu quiniela?

