Oscar 2024: Lista completa de nominados

La mañana de este martes 23 de enero, La Academia de Hollywood ha dado a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 en sus diferentes categorías.
Las nominaciones para la 96ª edición de los premios de la Academia fueron anunciadas en las primeras horas de la mañana en Los Ángeles por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid.
El anuncio que tuvo lugar este martes en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia en Beverly Hills, California, trajo buenas noticias para el público español y elogió los méritos de la película basada en la Tragedia de los Andes de 1973, disponible en la plataforma Netflix.
‘La sociedad de la nieve‘ de Juan Antonio Bayona fue nominada este martes al premio de la Academia de Hollywood a mejor diseño de maquillaje y peluquería. Además, recibió nominación a mejor película internacional.
‘Oppenheimer’ se posiciona como la gran favorita con 13 nominaciones, seguida de ‘Poor Things’ con 11, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ con 10, y ‘Barbie’ con ocho nominaciones.
A continuación, Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:
Best Picture (Mejor Película)
American Fiction
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
The Holdovers
Best Actor (Mejor Actor)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rust
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall
Annette Benning, Nyad
Best Director (Mejor Director)
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away
A Song For My People
The Fire Inside
Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Best International Feature (Mejor Película Extranjera)
The Zone of Interest (UK)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
Io capitano (Italy)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Poor Things
Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Holdovers
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)
Poor Things
Napoleon
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Four Daughters
20 Days In Mariupol
To Kill A Tiger
The Eternal Memory
Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)
The Boy and the Heron
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)
Golda
Society Of The Snow
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Maestro
Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)
The Zone Of Interest
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Maestro
Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.
