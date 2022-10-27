Outdoor Advertising Prices in Mexico?

Con información de Anunciart
Companies today have a strong role to play in order to position themselves within the great commercial world that exists and that day by
day is more fought over. For this, they are supported by different means, either on paper or now also digitally.
With the above we refer to the issue of advertising; today it is a source of investment in which companies of all lines of business need to put their efforts.
However, few know about the subject in terms of the costs that it can generate or the budget that they must allocate for their advertising
campaigns.
ANUNCIART wants to help dissipate these doubts a little, in the following lines we will find information related to how much a contracting
service for outdoor advertising costs on average.
We must consider that the prices listed may have variations, either due to the location of the media or the duration times.
EXTERNAL ADVERTISING
We will manage the costs in tables with the average breakdown of what is necessary for the application of each medium. The costs mentioned are for one month of advertising.
Spectacular traditional screens
CONCEPT
PRICE
Rental of advertising space on spectacular
traditional screens.
$28,000.00 + VAT
Canvas print for spectacular traditional
displays.
$7,500.00 + VAT
Installation of canvas for spectacular traditional
screens.
$2,500.00 + VAT
PRICE
MUPIS advertising space rental.
$4,000.00 + VAT
Printing and installation of canvas for MUPIS
$500.00 + VAT
digital screens
CONCEPT
PRICE
Rental of advertising space on digital screens
in restaurants and shopping malls.
$3,000.00 + VAT