Outdoor Advertising Prices in Mexico?

Companies today have a strong role to play in order to position themselves within the great commercial world that exists and that day by

day is more fought over. For this, they are supported by different means, either on paper or now also digitally.

With the above we refer to the issue of advertising; today it is a source of investment in which companies of all lines of business need to put their efforts.

However, few know about the subject in terms of the costs that it can generate or the budget that they must allocate for their advertising

campaigns.

ANUNCIART wants to help dissipate these doubts a little, in the following lines we will find information related to how much a contracting

service for outdoor advertising costs on average.

We must consider that the prices listed may have variations, either due to the location of the media or the duration times.

EXTERNAL ADVERTISING

We will manage the costs in tables with the average breakdown of what is necessary for the application of each medium. The costs mentioned are for one month of advertising.

Spectacular traditional screens

CONCEPT

PRICE

Rental of advertising space on spectacular

traditional screens.

$28,000.00 + VAT

Canvas print for spectacular traditional

displays.

$7,500.00 + VAT

Installation of canvas for spectacular traditional

screens.

$2,500.00 + VAT

PRICE

MUPIS advertising space rental.

$4,000.00 + VAT

Printing and installation of canvas for MUPIS

$500.00 + VAT

digital screens

CONCEPT

PRICE

Rental of advertising space on digital screens

in restaurants and shopping malls.

$3,000.00 + VAT