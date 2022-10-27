AIRPORT ADVERTISING

Con información de Anunciart.
Airports are areas of great tourist and business influx. The variety of advertising media from the
conventional to the unusual are very interesting and varied for the target user.
Advertising in airports has a high positioning index as they are places with estimated saturation, their cost is higher but, as we mentioned before, it is more feasible in terms of presentation and
popularity.
• Totems: Recently there has been a high
demand for these, due to their flexibility of
location, they can be indoors or outdoors, they
are displayed vertically, they can display
information on the entire company or only on a
specific product. traditional medium.
• Fences: These are highly visible locations
located outside stations and airports. High
impact and high efficiency. traditional medium
• Murals. Murals are also high-visibility
placements that are located next to bus or taxi
stops and are visible from airport arrivals to
departures.
• Tarpaulins: High-visibility emplacements that
are placed on the façades of the terminals
themselves. Spectacular marketing.
• Entrance and exit doors: Advertising with a
great visual impact that is placed on both sides
of the access doors to the check-in floor and
the arrivals floor. Spectacular marketing.
• Friezes: Friezes are spectacular marketing
advertising that are placed in certain areas of
high foot traffic, such as business areas and
control areas.
• Columns: Columns at airports and stations
can also be used to post advertising. This
advertising covers the boarding area where
there is a large influx of passengers. Both on
screens or billboards.
• Interior Mupis: These supports are located in
the arrival strips of obligatory passage for
travelers.
• Exterior marquees: The exterior marquees
are located in places of obligatory passage
next to the arrival areas and parking lots.
• Digital billboards: The digital billboards are
located in the same arrival areas and are
viewed by all those travelers who are about to
leave the airport.
• Activations: A specific place in the airport
where they can place a portable kiosk together
with trained personnel to promote your brand,
to guarantee its purpose, it usually ends with a
promotion or discount.
The options are varied that can provide a quality status, any company can try it so that passengers from their arrival at the parking lot until the plane takes off can take a brand to the heights in their mind, with the means that if they convince only in ' Announce '.