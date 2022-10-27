AIRPORT ADVERTISING

Con información de Anunciart.

Airports are areas of great tourist and business influx. The variety of advertising media from the

conventional to the unusual are very interesting and varied for the target user.

Advertising in airports has a high positioning index as they are places with estimated saturation, their cost is higher but, as we mentioned before, it is more feasible in terms of presentation and

popularity.

• Totems: Recently there has been a high

demand for these, due to their flexibility of

location, they can be indoors or outdoors, they

are displayed vertically, they can display

information on the entire company or only on a

specific product. traditional medium.

• Fences: These are highly visible locations

located outside stations and airports. High

impact and high efficiency. traditional medium

• Murals. Murals are also high-visibility

placements that are located next to bus or taxi

stops and are visible from airport arrivals to

departures.

• Tarpaulins: High-visibility emplacements that

are placed on the façades of the terminals

themselves. Spectacular marketing.

• Entrance and exit doors: Advertising with a

great visual impact that is placed on both sides

of the access doors to the check-in floor and

the arrivals floor. Spectacular marketing.

• Friezes: Friezes are spectacular marketing

advertising that are placed in certain areas of

high foot traffic, such as business areas and

control areas.

• Columns: Columns at airports and stations

can also be used to post advertising. This

advertising covers the boarding area where

there is a large influx of passengers. Both on

screens or billboards.

• Interior Mupis: These supports are located in

the arrival strips of obligatory passage for

travelers.

• Exterior marquees: The exterior marquees

are located in places of obligatory passage

next to the arrival areas and parking lots.

• Digital billboards: The digital billboards are

located in the same arrival areas and are

viewed by all those travelers who are about to

leave the airport.

• Activations: A specific place in the airport

where they can place a portable kiosk together

with trained personnel to promote your brand,

to guarantee its purpose, it usually ends with a

promotion or discount.

The options are varied that can provide a quality status, any company can try it so that passengers from their arrival at the parking lot until the plane takes off can take a brand to the heights in their mind, with the means that if they convince only in ' Announce '.